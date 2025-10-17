ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is planning to ask the Minnesota State Legislature for bonding money for two specific downtown revitalization projects. During its meeting on Monday, the city council will consider a resolution supporting the application.

One project creates a 5th Avenue-Campus Downtown Connection. The city wants to revitalize 5th Avenue, creating a walkable connection between St. Cloud State University and the downtown. The project creates a "complete street" with improved vehicle lane configuration, on-road bike lanes, pedestrian sidewalks, lighting, and signage. The total cost of the project would be $6.8 million, with the state bonding request being $3.4 million, and a 50 percent local match from the city.

The other project envisions a Mississippi Riverwalk connection between St. Cloud Hospital and the River's Edge Convention Center. It would create a riverfront park connecting the community, the downtown, and the river. The total cost for this project would be $6.3 million, with the state bonding request being $3.15 million, and a 50 percent match from the city.

City documents say, if the state bonding request were successful, construction could begin as soon as the spring of 2027, and the work could be completed by 2028 for both projects.

A previous attempt by the city of St. Cloud to secure state bonding dollars for downtown improvements was not successful.