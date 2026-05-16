UNDATED (WJON News) -- While much of the spring has been on the cooler side, the state has been nowhere near the record for coldest May. The average for this time of year is 60s on the high end and 40s on the low end. Assistant State Climatologist Pete Boulay says so far, we are only about the 24th coldest May on record:

"So you think it's been cold, right? Not even close if you look at history. Go back to 1967, which was the coldest start of May with an average temperature of 41 degrees, we're about 47.6, so it's certainly been cold. Now that said, if you want any bragging rights, just look at the low temperatures in May, we wind up being the 10th coldest through the first twelve days of May."

Boulay says Alberta Clippers have been causing the cooler May temperatures.

The water temperature in lakes in the Central Minnesota area is still in the 40s.

With Memorial Day fast approaching, people heading up to cabins or resorts should be mindful of cold water temperatures. Boulay says lake temperatures are very rarely warm enough to be swimming over the Memorial Day Weekend:

"Be very careful about that, even if it's warm above it, the lakes will be very cold, and observe some caution if you're going out there, especially when it's windy, you don't want to wind up in the drink, and the lakes are definitely cold right now. It's not swimming weather quite yet."

Boulay says that the only year lake waters were warm enough to go swimming on Memorial Day Weekend was 2018, when the state had above normal temperatures, including 100 degrees on May 28th. He says Memorial Day for this year looks to be warmer and active, so be sure to bring rain gear wherever you are going.

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READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

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Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

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