Gooseberry Falls Named Best State Park In The Nation
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Minnesota park has been named the best state park in the country. Gooseberry Falls was voted as the nation's top state park by voting in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice awards. People throughout the country picked the best parks from a list of 20 nominees over a four-week period.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen says Gooseberry Falls is an iconic example of the incredible natural spaces that make Minnesota a great place to visit and live. She says our public lands and waters are truly special, and it's gratifying to see that people throughout the country agree.
Gooseberry Falls was established as a state park in 1937 and has been the most visited Minnesota State Park for seven of the last 10 years. It averages over 760,000 visitors per year, and features over 20 miles of hiking trails, in addition to its Upper, Middle, and Lower falls. Gooseberry Falls is located a few miles northeast of Two Harbors.
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