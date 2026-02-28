ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The state of Minnesota is taking applications for membership on an advisory council. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has opened applications for membership in the Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund Community Grant Program Advisory Council (ENRTF). The Minnesota Legislature established the ENRTF during the 2023 session.

The program supports new, creative projects designed by local organizations, prioritizing cities and counties that have been adversely affected by pollution and environmental degradation. Members of the advisory council will help provide vision and guidance in shaping the program. They will review policies, program structures, and project eligibility requirements, along with making recommendations to the DNR.

The DNR's commissioner will appoint 14 to 19 members to the 2026 council who will serve terms of up to three years.

What are the requirements to be on the ENRTF Council?

Members must be Minnesota residents, and the program requires that the council include:

"Two enrolled members from any of the seven federally recognized Ojibwe Bands that share geography with the state of Minnesota.

Two enrolled members from any of the four federally recognized Dakota Communities that share geography with the state of Minnesota.

Four members who identify as Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, Asian or Pacific Islander, or as members of a community of color."

Also, the council must include people with specific knowledge, abilities, and experience, including:

"Experience or expertise in the science, policy or practice of protecting, conserving, preserving, and enhancing the state’s air, water, land, fish, wildlife, and other natural resources.

Expertise in understanding the Indigenous knowledge and cultural context in which the activities above are undertaken from the perspective of Tribal Nations and Communities.

Significant knowledge of environmental and natural resource issues around the state, including those of particular importance to Tribal communities.

Demonstrated ability to work in a collaborative environment.

Experience in grant management, or a demonstrated history of experience applying for, managing, evaluating, or administering public grants or working with government entities."

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on April 10th. You can find more information on how to apply on the Minnesota DNR's website.

