UNDATED (WJON News) -- Much of Minnesota will be in a Winter Weather Advisory on Friday. The advisory does include Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne Counties.

The advisory will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. on Friday until 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday evening commute.

Temperatures will fall rapidly during the evening and overnight hours, leading to a period of wintry mix/snow for western and central Minnesota.

So far this winter season, St. Cloud has officially had 30.7 inches of snow, which is 5.5 inches below normal. Last season at this time, we had 27.3 inches of snow.