Emergency Crews Respond to Albany Rollover Crash
ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Randall man was injured after rolling his SUV on Saturday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 10:40 a.m. about a crash near the address of 35733 County Road 10 in Albany Township.
The Sheriff's Department says when they arrived, the driver of the SUV, 43-year-old Michael Ninow Jr.of Randall, told them that he had served to miss a deer and then went into the ditch, struck a driveway, and rolled the vehicle.
Ninow sustained minor injuries. Albany Fire & Rescue and Melrose Ambulance assisted.
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