Abandoned Barn Near Sartell Destroyed by Fire

SARTELL (WJON News) - An abandoned barn near the Pinecone Road business center was destroyed by fire Wednesday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a fire at an abandoned barn in Le Sauk Township at 11:15 pm.

When officials arrived, officials found the barn had collapsed and was completely on fire.

The Sartell Fire Department put the fire out, and the cause is still under investigation.

Update:

After some initial confusion, the news release was clarified. The local landmark of "The Old Round Barn" behind the Pincone Road Business Center near Scout Avenue was initially described as the barn on fire. It is still standing - the fire was at a smaller barn behind the round barn.

Signs have been posted around the property indicating authorities suspect the cause may be arson. Anyone with information is asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

