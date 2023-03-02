Sartell Fire Department Receives $325,000 Grant for New Truck

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell Fire Department recently received some grant funding to help purchase a new water-carrying fire truck.

Fire Chief Peter Kedrowski says they applied for the grant over a year ago and learned last week they were awarded over $325,000.

Kedrowski says the funding would help replace a current truck that is 38-years-old.

The 38-year-old truck we basically use for absolute emergency use only, and in town stuff, we don't send it for mutual aid. I would like to pull it out of service completely but just didn't feel comfortable yet because once it's out, it's out.

Kedrowski says as part of the grant requirements, the city would be responsible for contributing at least $16,000 to the cost of the truck.

He says one downside is that prices on fire equipment have gone through the roof from when they first applied for the grant.

Formal approval for buying the new truck will come at a future meeting once designs and cost estimates are finalized.

