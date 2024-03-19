Dingmann Receives Legacy Award From Sartell Fire Department
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell Fire Department announced the recipients of its annual awards on Tuesday. The awards recognize outstanding achievements, dedication, and service to the department and the Sartell community.
Claude Dingmann received the Legacy Award given to a retired firefighter who had an enduring impact on the city. In Dingmann's 36-year career, he responded to 3,500 calls and only missed 18. He also implemented new technology for the department and started "Saturday Coffee at the Fire House" where team members came together on Saturday mornings to discuss the week's events.
Other awards presented include Rookie of the Year to David Pauna and the Public Servant Award to Brian Heim and Rusty Deters. See the full list of other award winners below:
Firefighter of the Year - Tim Elness
Fire Officer of the Year - Robert Johnson
Leadership Award - Adam Imolte
Chiefs Award - Brian Heim
Teamwork Award - The entire Sartell Fire Department
