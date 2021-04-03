Boys and Girls Clubs Awarded Grant for Dental Program

ST. CLOUD -- A grant from Delta Dental will fund a program to give kids in the St. Cloud area access to oral health help and education.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota were recently awarded a $10,000 grant which they will use to fund Project Healthy Smiles Healthy Kids.

The program has five components: cavity-free zone, daily meal program, health and life skills, parental communication, and incentives. Within those five parts, the program touches on dental hygiene habits, proper nutrition, and drug use prevention.

This is the sixteenth year Delta Dental has partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota.

Project Healthy Smiles Healthy Kids started in March and will run through February of 2022.

