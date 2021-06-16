Local Boys and Girls Clubs Receive $20,000 Donation

ST. CLOUD -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota received a donation from a national foundation this week.

The Panda Express, Panda Cares Foundation made a $20,000 donation to the clubs on Wednesday as part of a greater partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

The funding will help the organization continue their work with kids in the St. Cloud area to help them excel both in school and the community and build leadership skills.

Panda Cares was started back in 1999 and has raised over $237 million dollars for various organizations across the United States.

