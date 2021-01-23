Boys and Girls Club Launches Robotics Program

ST. CLOUD -- The presence of robotics in the area is continuing to grow with yet another group being started up.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota has officially launched their VEX Robotics program after a COVID-19 related delay.

Director of Programming Brady DeGagne says it is part of their CareerSTART programming which is geared towards helping kids explore different possible career paths.

The purpose of CareerSTART is to expose youth to careers in all six career industry clusters and to help them build skills to prepare them for the next stage of their education and career development. Launching a VEX Robotics program enables us to help youth learn about engineering, manufacturing, and technology and have the opportunity to compete.

So far, the Southside Club has one team made up of six girls. Their first competition will be held virtually on February 6th.

DeGagne says they plan on adding more teams as the interest arises.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app