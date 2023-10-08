Little Falls Joins Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota now has another location.

The Little Falls Boys and Girls Club officially joined the St. Cloud branch last week. The Little Falls club was previously a part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the North Star along with locations in Zimmerman and Elk River.

Through the new partnership, families and staff from the Little Falls location will now have access to more services and opportunities. Those include existing programs like CareerSTART and Edmentum, expanded training, and additional safety resources.

The St. Cloud organization is one of the largest branches in the country, serving more than 4,000 kids every year.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota was started in 1974 and works to empower all youth to reach their full potential.

