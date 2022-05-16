Area Schools Win Big in Robotics

ST. CLOUD -- Area schools continue to bring home awards in robotics.

Last week, the Westwood Elementary VEX Robotics team placed second in the world competition.

In addition, the Tech High School team placed in the top 16 of their division in the world competition earlier this month. According to officials from VEX Robotics, Tech’s division featured over 80 teams, with more than 800 teams qualifying for the competition.

In FIRST Robotics, the team from Becker High School won the Minnesota state competition. There are currently more than 130 teams in FIRST robotics statewide.

Competition for both VEX and FIRST robotics will take the summer off. VEX Robotics will start-up in the fall, while FIRST robotics will kick off in January.