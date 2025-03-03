Four Area Teams Advance To VEX Robotics World Championships

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Four area teams have punched their ticket to the World Championships. VEX Robotics teams from St. Cloud Tech High School, Royalton Middle School, Kimball Secondary School and Cold Spring Elementary will be going to the VEX World Championships in May.

Tech High School won the V5RC High School Innovate Award, Royalton won the Middle School Innovate Award, Kimball won the V5RC Middle School Think Award, and Cold Spring the IQ Elementary Teamwork Award at the state championships held last weekend at the River's Edge Convention Center.

In addition to the four teams advancing to the World Championships, St. Cloud Technical and Community College earned the Judges Award in VEX-U, Kimball Secondary won the Think Award of V5RC Middle School, and St. Cloud's Westwood Elementary and Prince of Peace Lutheran School took 2nd place in Teamwork in IQ. The VEX Robotics World Championships will be held in Dallas, TX from May 6th through the 14th.

