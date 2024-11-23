Made In Minnesota Expo Showcasing All MN Has To Offer
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Puppies, people, and products packed the River's Edge Convention Center on Saturday. The 10th Annual Made in Minnesota is taking place from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. There is a wide array of products and businesses on hand from food, to crafts, to pet items and home services.
Mogie's Mallows was at the expo for the first time and Owner Ben Morgensen says he is pleased with the turnout:
"Yeah, we're handing out free samples all day long, we're getting a constant flow of people coming in and out so we're right on the back corner so we got two people handing out samples."
Amy Pelant is the Owner of Wild Dots Art, another first-year business at the expo. She says they are delighted with the event:
"I'm very excited to be here, it's a great turnout so I'm very excited to see all the people coming through the doors, really great visibility so definitely meeting my expectations."
The Made in Minnesota Expo had a record 142 businesses taking part, is free to attend, and is a great way to get in some early holiday shopping.
WJON's Jay Caldwell and Paul Shea were on hand broadcasting the Value Connection Show live from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. See below for the full list of businesses at the expo.
