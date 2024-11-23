Made In Minnesota Expo Showcasing All MN Has To Offer

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Puppies, people, and products packed the River's Edge Convention Center on Saturday. The 10th Annual Made in Minnesota is taking place from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. There is a wide array of products and businesses on hand from food, to crafts, to pet items and home services.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Ben Mogensen of Mogie's Mallows handing out samples, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Ben Mogensen of Mogie's Mallows handing out samples, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Mogie's Mallows was at the expo for the first time and Owner Ben Morgensen says he is pleased with the turnout:

"Yeah, we're handing out free samples all day long, we're getting a constant flow of people coming in and out so we're right on the back corner so we got two people handing out samples."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Wild Dots Art, PHOTO by Paul Habsstritt, WJON Wild Dots Art, PHOTO by Paul Habsstritt, WJON loading...

Amy Pelant, Owner of Wild Dots Art, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Amy Pelant, Owner of Wild Dots Art, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Amy Pelant is the Owner of Wild Dots Art, another first-year business at the expo. She says they are delighted with the event:

"I'm very excited to be here, it's a great turnout so I'm very excited to see all the people coming through the doors, really great visibility so definitely meeting my expectations."

The Made in Minnesota Expo had a record 142 businesses taking part, is free to attend, and is a great way to get in some early holiday shopping.

WJON's Jay Caldwell and Paul Shea, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON WJON's Jay Caldwell and Paul Shea, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

WJON's Jay Caldwell and Paul Shea were on hand broadcasting the Value Connection Show live from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. See below for the full list of businesses at the expo.

5R Alpaca

Advantage Chiropractic

AHTA Cakes

All Tied Up

B's Chocolates

Barkley's Bistro

Bittersweet Frarm

Brayden's Pawfect Treats

C4 Welding, Inc.

Caouette Creations

CHB Custom Fillet Knives, LLC

Chef Tim's Exotic Pens

Christine's Cheesecakes

Clean Lakes MN, LLC

Cleanprep

Clearwater Travel Plaza/Nelson Bros. /Cutting Edge Catering

Cold Spring Bakery

Create Hope Cuffs

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Dan's Woodshop

Doris Prom

Eicher's Hobby Farm

Eichtens Cheese

Emerald Acres

Ezee Opener

Faraway Farm Soap

Florals & Crafts by Dehn

Flour Power Cookie Company

Four Seasons Contracting

Fresh Dry Snacks

From Me To You Creations LLC

FunzieCo

Fuzzy Loons Designs

Gnomes R Us

Golden Hill Doodles

Gress Custom Apparel & Gifts

Heartland Security Services LLC

Heavenly Treats LLC

Hennum's Homemade

Hollys Bridal Designs & Bling 4 All Seasons

Homemade Caramels by Melissa Weil

Hope & Healing Store

J. Marie Rundquist

JD's Salsa

Jessy's Cups and Creations

Jimmy Ray's BBQ Inc.

Juaire Crafts

JWT Heavenly Springers

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

L & S Handbags

Lewis Game Shop

Little Rocks Design Stickers

Lotus Laser Aesthetics

Lou Lou Crafts

Lovin Mitt

Lumps of Clay Studios

McKenzie Innovations LLC

Mimi's Designs

Minnesota Awesome

Mister Dister

MKC

MN Nice Dog Company

MN Roots Coffee

Mogie's Mallows

Multiple Material Arts

Natural Wellness Advantage/MN Brain Solutions

Nikkolette's Macarons

Nordhausen Farms

North Life Clothing Co

Nuanced Hot Sauce

Permalinked LLC

Pet Evolution

Prodigy Pups

Purple Fern Bath Company

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Red Hive Honey

Renewal by Andersen

Rose-Ann Shop

Rustic Metalz

Rustic River Gear

Rustic Roots Farm, LLC

S & P Gifts LLC

Saint Cloud Area Roller Derby

Scented Hounds Co

Seed To Glass

Shaky Rigs

Sideshow Bloody Mary Mix

Smude Sunflower Oil

St. Cloud Red Wing Shoe Store

Strawberries Galore & More LLC

Summer Lakes Beverage

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Tamarick Designs

Telly Mon Gifts

TES Finds/TES Boutique

The Farmhouse Girl

The Glamour Ranch

The Syrup Ranch LLC

The Value Connection

Traut Companies

Trys ImPerFecTionS

T-Shirt Envy (Mill-Day Design LLC)

Viking Log

Vine Street Creations, LLC

Whiskey River Home

White Goat Skincare LLC

Wild Ginger Herbal Apothecary LLC

Wild Dots Art

WJON

Wood You Tell Me

Woodlands Health & Performance

Your Home Improvement Co.

Zen Designs

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

GLOW Holiday Festival Lights Up Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at Schells Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota