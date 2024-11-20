Take A Bite Out Of An Extra Tart Weekender

Take A Bite Out Of An Extra Tart Weekender

It's just over one week to Thanksgiving which means cold and snow can't be far behind but The Weekender is here to keep you warm and toasty with some fun indoor activities.

If you really want to get into Turkey Day a bit early you can have a double dose of cranberries with Friday being National Cranberry Relish Day and Saturday is National Eat a Cranberry Day.  I will take mine as a juice like cherry cranberry thank you very much.

The Weekender has some indoor shopping, music, and more for you to sample and if that is not enough try an anchovie pizza Sunday for National Sardine Day, not really the same thing but close enough.

    1

    Made in MN Expo

    St. Cloud

    Find those unique one-of-a-kind gifts for Christmas you can’t get anywhere else at the annual Made in MN Expo. Vendors from across the area will have their goods on display. You will find everything from food to woodworking, bags to shoes, and even puppies.  The expo is at the River’s Edge Convention Center and is free to attend.

    Saturday:  10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

    2

    Zonta Christmas House

    St. Cloud

    Take in the beautiful holiday-decorated spaces in 13,000 feet of wonder. There will be 15 individually decorated settings competing for best design and the winter marketplace will have one-of-a-kind holiday gifts as well. It is the 35th year of the Zonta House and proceeds go towards helping the Zonta Club’s mission to empower women and girls through education, leadership, and service. The cost is $20 to attend and it is being held this year at Traditional Floors and Design in East St. Cloud.

    Friday:  2:00 – 8:00 p.m.
    Saturday:  8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

    3

    All Ages Art Day

    St. Cloud

    Want to learn a new art technique or just have fun making an art project? Then the Tiny School of Art and Design’s All Ages Art Day is for you. As the same implies all ages are welcome to explore the art activity stations to discover new techniques, refine their skills, and learn art games. Various artists will be on hand to instruct you at each station.  The event is free to attend at the St. Cloud Library.

    Saturday: 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

    4

    90s Alternative Rock Tribute Show

    St. Cloud

    Relive your college years or just take in some great 90s music at Radio Nation’s Alternative Rock Tribute show. They will play songs from all your favorite groups like The Wallflowers, Goo Goo Dolls (you know they are coming to The Ledge on August 18th right), Alanis Morissette, the Foo Fighters, and more.  Tickets are $30 - $38.

    Saturday:  7:30 p.m.

    5

    Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas

    Minneapolis

    See a time-treasured holiday classic in a whole new light as the Children’s Theatre Company presents Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas.  As the Grinch tries to steal Christmas from Whosville and the kindness of Cindy Lou Who helps him see the error of his ways. The show is filled with music and those oh-so-fun Seussian rhymes we all love so much. Tickets start at $15.

    Saturday:  11:00 a.m., and 2:00 p.m.

