Handmade Treasures Await At The First Autumn Market
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is crafts, creativity, and camaraderie at the River's Edge Convention Center on Saturday. The Minnesota Craft Collective is holding its annual Autumn Market from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There are about 80 crafters showing off their skills from paintings, to woodworking, to spices and baked goods.
Minnesota Craft Collective Owner Kyle Ernst says for the vendors, the market is more than just showing off their goods:
"The vendors are very excited to be here and see new customers and see new faces, but also see the other vendors because they've created relationships with a lot of these vendors too over the years. A lot of them travel together, you know, their friends, it's a social circuit, and they love to be together and to show off what they're working on.""
Ernst says it is the collective's first year holding a market in St. Cloud, but they wanted to hold an event here because the community is always so supportive.
"St. Cloud's always a great place for craft shows. A lot of our vendors come from the area already, so we wanted to give it a shot up here and see what the area had in store for us, and we always know that the St. Cloud community's really supportive of these types of events, so that's why we wanted to come here."
The Minnesota Craft Collective also holds markets in Becker, Spicer, Anoka, and Eagan throughout the year. The Autumn Market is free to attend.
