ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is crafts, creativity, and camaraderie at the River's Edge Convention Center on Saturday. The Minnesota Craft Collective is holding its annual Autumn Market from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There are about 80 crafters showing off their skills from paintings, to woodworking, to spices and baked goods.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Minnesota Craft Collective Owner Kyle Ernst says for the vendors, the market is more than just showing off their goods:

"The vendors are very excited to be here and see new customers and see new faces, but also see the other vendors because they've created relationships with a lot of these vendors too over the years. A lot of them travel together, you know, their friends, it's a social circuit, and they love to be together and to show off what they're working on.""

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Ernst says it is the collective's first year holding a market in St. Cloud, but they wanted to hold an event here because the community is always so supportive.

"St. Cloud's always a great place for craft shows. A lot of our vendors come from the area already, so we wanted to give it a shot up here and see what the area had in store for us, and we always know that the St. Cloud community's really supportive of these types of events, so that's why we wanted to come here."

The Minnesota Craft Collective also holds markets in Becker, Spicer, Anoka, and Eagan throughout the year. The Autumn Market is free to attend.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All Take a trip back to summer in the ’70s and ’80s — when Ring Pops ruled, bikes meant freedom, and Press Your Luck kicked off the day. These photos hit all the nostalgic notes. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LET'S GO Back to the '80s: The Coolest Cars and the Ads That Sold Them Whether you dreamed of cruising in a Porsche 944 like Jake Ryan, showing off in an IROC-Z, or riding shotgun with KITT from Knight Rider, the cars of the '80s had something for everyone. Some were fast, some were flashy, and some just got you to tennis practice. Keep scrolling to see the most iconic cars of the decade — and the ads that convinced us we needed them. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz