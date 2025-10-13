Cornhole Fans Unite In St. Cloud For Epic Tournament
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A state sports tournament will come to St. Cloud for the first time this weekend. The 2025 Minnesota State Cornhole Championship will take place at the River's Edge Convention Center on Friday and Saturday. In its seventh year, the tournament will bring in players from across the state. On Friday, the tourney features singles competition with divisions for open, competitive, and social players, along with special categories for Juniors, Women's, and Seniors. Saturday will see doubles take center stage, as well as four-person crew cup and co-ed competitions. Visit Greater St. Cloud's Sports Director Craig Besco says hosting the Minnesota State Cornhole Championship is a big win for the community, and it's an event that is as much about fun and friendship as it is about competition. The event is open to all Minnesota residents of all skill levels. People are welcome to come and check out the action for free as well. The tournament runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both days, with doors opening at 8:00 a.m.
