Arts and Crafts At River’s Edge Convention Center This Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You could get some early holiday shopping in at the River's Edge Convention Center this weekend. The annual Holiday Craft and Gift Show features over 100 art and craft vendors with everything from jewelry and clothing to metal and woodworking.

Get our free mobile app

The Event is run by Rose Craft Shows, and Owner Ryan Cahill says they have more than just crafts:

"There is also some great gourmet packaged food, we have whoopie pies, we have AHTA cakes so some fun stuff. We have caramel corn, we have freeze-dried candy, so there's a lot of fun snacky stuff as well in addition to the hand made products. A great selection of vendors."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Cahill says they expect to improve on the 2,000 people who attended last year, and 20% of the profits from the show will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota. The show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked

LOOK: 15 Unconventional Christmas Albums From the Past 50 Years