Quilt Show Displays Different Layers Of The Craft

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People gathered at Rivers Edge Convention Center over the weekend to see some distinctive art. The St. Cloud Heritage Quilters of Minnesota held their 35th Annual Quilt Show on Saturday and Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The show featured 580 different quilts of all sizes, a raffle, 21 vendors, and a special display of 27 individual quilts forming a river titled, "Along the River." Show Co-chair Chris Hoover says they would like to get more young people involved and there are a lot of different aspects to quilting:

"There's a lot of different layers to quilting now, there's traditional quilting, there's also a lot of modern quilts that you will see in our display, we have, the young people tend to go more towards the modern quilts, wool is a big thing making quilts out of wool, so we have a wool display, there's embroidery, machine embroidery, hand embroidery, there's all different kinds."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Hoovers says quilting can appeal to a lot of different people and they have 140 members in the club.

The show also had an aerial display of large bed quilts titled "Celebrating Our Stars" hanging from the walking track all around the ballroom.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Sauk Centre Has the Coolest Benches You Will Ever Sit On

See This Northern Minnesota House- Secluded and Stunning