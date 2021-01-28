Crossroads Hosting Annual Boys and Girls Clubs Fine Arts Exhibit

ST. CLOUD -- Artwork by local kids is on display at Crossroads Center this week.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota’s annual local Fine Arts Exhibit started on Monday and runs through Monday, February 1st during mall hours.

The exhibit located between JCPenney and Caribou Coffee features 103 pieces of artwork from 128 area club members in categories that include monochromatic and multi-colored drawing, watercolor, mixed media, printmaking, and more.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota

Sixteen of the pieces will be selected to advance to the regional level, and recognition ceremonies will be held at individual clubs rather than at the mall this year.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota

The gallery is part of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s National Fine Arts Exhibit program.

