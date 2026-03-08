Schmidtys Soda Shop Now Serving Up Creative Beverage Blends
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a new place to get an original, refreshing beverage in St. Cloud. Schmidty's Soda Shop had its grand opening on Sunday in Crossroads Center. The Soda Shop specializes in custom mixed sodas, lemonades, and sweet drinks. They combine soda bases with fruit purees, cream, syrups, or boba to create their beverages.
What are some of their custom blends?
A few of their signature drink blends are:
The Schmidty: Coke, coconut syrup, and cream.
The Coast: Sprite, blue raspberry, cotton candy, cream, and blueberry boba.
G-Paw: Rootbeer, marshmallow fluff, coconut, vanilla, and cream
You can even build your own soda creation from their list of ingredients. St. Cloud is Schmidty's Soda Shop's second location. Schmidty's opened its first shop in Alexandria last year. They are located in the Crossroads Mall just down from Target between Brow Studio 7 and The Watch Man. The Soda Shop is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m to 8:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita
Gallery Credit: Eliza Siegel
LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist
Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster