ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a new place to get an original, refreshing beverage in St. Cloud. Schmidty's Soda Shop had its grand opening on Sunday in Crossroads Center. The Soda Shop specializes in custom mixed sodas, lemonades, and sweet drinks. They combine soda bases with fruit purees, cream, syrups, or boba to create their beverages.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

What are some of their custom blends?

A few of their signature drink blends are:

The Schmidty: Coke, coconut syrup, and cream.

The Coast: Sprite, blue raspberry, cotton candy, cream, and blueberry boba.

G-Paw: Rootbeer, marshmallow fluff, coconut, vanilla, and cream

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

You can even build your own soda creation from their list of ingredients. St. Cloud is Schmidty's Soda Shop's second location. Schmidty's opened its first shop in Alexandria last year. They are located in the Crossroads Mall just down from Target between Brow Studio 7 and The Watch Man. The Soda Shop is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m to 8:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021. Gallery Credit: Eliza Siegel

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster