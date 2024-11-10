‘Mr. Potato’ Joins St. Cloud’s Crossroads Center Food Court
Just in time for your holiday shopping trips, there's a new dining option at the Food Court at St. Cloud's Crossroads Center.
Mr. Potato offers big, one-pound stuffed potatoes, soups and bread bowls, slushies as well as soft drinks.
They offer 13 types of stuffed baked potatoes which -- for a small price -- you can customize to your liking.
Prices range from a classic baked potato for $4.98 to more elaborately-loaded spuds at $11.98. (See the prices at the end of this story.)
Your choices:
- 1. Classic Baked Potato
- 2. Chicken Bacon Ranch Baked Potato
- 3. Broccoli Cheese Baked Potato
- 4. Philly Cheese Steak Baked Potato
- 5. Loaded Baked Potato
- 6. Kielbasa & Kraut Baked Potato
- 7. Porker Baked Potato
- 8. Sweet Corn Cheese Baked Potato
- 9. Chili Baked Potato
- 10. Chicken Broccoli Ranch Baked Potato
- 11. Chipotle Chicken Baked Potato
- 12. Club Baked Potato
- 13. Buffalo Ranch Chicken Baked Potato
Additional toppings are available at a small charge per ingredient.
Here's the making of the #10.
Mr. Potato is situated near the mall entrance to the Food Court next to "Fudgin' Delicious."
Mr. Potato uses big, one-pound potatoes...
...baked up to a golden brown. The spuds are split and ladled with butter. (Wanna save some calories? Hold the butter.)
The chicken's...
...portioned...
...and heated.
Add the steamed broccoli, bacon and ranch, and you have a healthy-as-you-want-it-to-be meal.
Mr. Potato is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. They're open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
And here's their menu as seen on their signage boards.
Be nice, indeed.
