Crunch Fitness Set To Open In St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON) -- A new fitness center is set to open in St. Cloud. Crunch Fitness will open in Crossroads Center on October 31st in the old Sears location.

There will be a Pre-Sale Membership Event on October 24th where you can meet trainers, take a tour, and they will have vendors and food on hand too. They are also having a special where the first 500 people to join will pay $1 for their first month, get one month free, and get a free swag bag.

Crunch Fitness will be open 24 hours Monday through Friday, and 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

