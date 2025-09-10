It was 24 years ago that terrorists hijacked four airplanes and staged coordinated attacks on America.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when four passenger jets were used as weapons to attack the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Many of those who lost their lives on 9/11 were first responders who raced into New York's Twin Towers to try to rescue office workers.

When the towers fell, hundreds first responders died as they were climbing the towers' 110 flights of stairs.

Remember the fallen 9/11 first responders.

In honor of those 412 firefighters, paramedics, police officers and other first responders who died that day, St. Cloud's Crunch Fitness is staging a tribute on Thursday, September 11th.

Local firefighters -- dressed in full turnout gear -- will use the Stairmasters at Crunch to climb 110 flights of stairs in memory of those fallen first responders.

Crunch is challenging its staff, gym members and community members to also climb the symbolic 110 flights of stairs.

Crunch is offering a free one-week membership to anyone taking part.

Here's how you can get involved in the tribute.

The 9/11 Remembrance Climb will be held:

Thursday, September 11

All day, anytime from 7 am - 9 pm

Crunch Fitness St. Cloud

at the Crossroads Shopping Center

4101 West Division Street, St. Cloud, MN 56301



Crunch Fitness St. Cloud opened in the fall of 2024 and this will be the first 9/11 Remembrance Climb held here. The event has been staged at other Crunch gyms across the country.

Crunch has over 300 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries.

