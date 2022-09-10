American Flags Across Minnesota to be Lowered in Honor of 9\11
ST. PAUL -- Flags across the country will be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Patriot Day.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered that American flags at all state and federal buildings be lowered to observe the 21st anniversary of the 9\11 terrorist attacks.
Get our free mobile app
The National Day of Service and Remembrance serves as an opportunity to honor, remember, and mourn the people who lost or gave their lives in the attacks.
Flags will remain lowered until midnight on Monday.
LOOK: The oldest cities in America
Though the United States doesn’t have as long of a history as some Old World countries, it still has plenty of historical charm. Stacker brings you a list of the 50 oldest cities in America.
LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America
Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.