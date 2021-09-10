MDVA Holding 9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony at State Capitol
ST. PAUL -- An in-person event at the Minnesota State Capitol will honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday.
The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, 9/11 and Global War on Terrorism Remembrance Task Force, and Minnesota Military Museum are hosting a “9/11 Day of Remembrance” ceremony on the grounds of the capitol building in St. Paul.
The pre-ceremony begins at 7:30 a.m. with a reading of the names of Minnesotans people killed both on 9/11 and in action during the global war on terrorism. The reading will also include moments of silence and the tolling of church bells at the times of the airplane attacks.
The official ceremony kicks off at 9:00 a.m. and includes a flyover, military honors, musical performances, and guest speakers.
Following the ceremony, you can check out a documentary screening, museum display, children’s activities, and more until 2:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.