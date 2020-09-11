Dozens Attend Flag Raising to Observe 911 Anniversary

ST. CLOUD -- Dozens of people joined St. Cloud firefighters, police, and members of the ROTC at St. Cloud State University for a Patriot Day Flag Raising ceremony.

Taps played as the flag was raised and then lowered to half-staff to remember those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001.

The terrorist attacks happened 19 years ago today and they killed 2,977 people including 343 firefighters and 60 police officers.