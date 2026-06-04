St. Cloud State University received $3 Million from the Minnesota State legislature to demo a building or buildings on the SCSU campus. SCSU President Dr. Gregory Tomso joined me on WJON. He gives credit to local lawmakers for fighting for them to secure this money. SCSU also receives $1.5 Million to replace the roof on Stewart Hall.

Building to Demo

I asked Dr. Tomso what building will be demolished with the $3 Million they received. He says the Performing Arts Center was earmarked as the first building to be taken down but the price tag to remove that building is $5 Million. The cost to remove the Education Building is $3 Million. Tomso says they are looking into other funding sources to enhance the amount of money they have available to demo buildings. He says no decision has been made at this time as to what building will be removed with the money they recently received from the state.

College of Education Building (photo - Jay Caldwell) College of Education Building (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

No Timeline

Dr. Tomso says it isn't exciting to remove buildings on campus but it is their responsibility to maintain their property as best they can. Tomso says they are working with the board of trustees and there is no timeline as to when they need to use the money from the legislature. He is hopeful that SCSU can secure additional money from the State legislature next year that could go to demolition for unused buildings. SCSU is not using the following academic buildings; Performing Arts Center, Education Building, and ECC building. SCSU is also not using the following residential halls; Benton, Stearns and Sherburne Halls.

Fundraising Is Up

SCSU is pleased to announce $4.3 Million in fundraising efforts so far in 2026. Dr. Tomso says this money goes to supplement declining state funding. He says this is a $1.8 Million increase over last year. Tomso says he's been out in the community promoting the University and encouraging contributions to the school. SCSU also recently hired Heather Pieper-Olson as Vice President for Advancement. Tomso says she will be working with fundraising and with their not for profit foundation.

St. Cloud State University St. Cloud State University loading...

Staff Reductions

SCSU announced layoffs of 16 staff members and 3 faculty members over the past couple of weeks. Dr. Tomso says these layoffs were incredibly difficult and painful but they needed to balance the budget. He says he has a fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers of Minnesota to balance the budget. Dr. Tomso is hopeful there will be no more layoffs and that additional revenue will come in over the next year.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Gregory Tomso, click below.