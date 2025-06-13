The sale of Selke Field could be happening this summer. St. Cloud State Interim President Larry Dietz joined me this week on WJON. He says 3 to 4 organizations have sent in proposals to buy the property. Dietz explains they have evaluated those proposals and sent in their recommendation to the system level where they are now evaluating. He says it will be sold sooner rather than later. There is no specific timetable for resolution.

Who Wants it?

Who these organizations are who've shown interest in purchasing Selke Field weren't named by Dietz. Central Minnesota Youth Soccer has publicly stating interest and intention to make an offer to buy the property and keep it greenspace.

History of Selke Field

In 1937 the facility opened as "Sports Field" and was later named for SCSU alum George Selke who graduated in 1913. Selke was a faculty member at the University of Minnesota, returned as a teacher at St. Cloud State in 1927 and remained in that position until 1943 when he went on a leave of absence. George Selke served as a monument man in World War II, came back briefly in 1946 and then left to become Chancellor at Montana State. In 1946 48 metal quonset huts were built on the north end of Selke Field to help house students.

Football at Selke Field

St. Cloud State started their football program in 1895. SCSU advanced to the Division II playoffs in 2010, 2011, and 2013. In 2019 St. Cloud State announced the elimination of the program. Up until this season the SCSU softball team played their home games on the southeast portion of Selke Field.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Larry Dietz, click below.