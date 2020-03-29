VA Cemeteries Open to Visitors, Limiting Service and Access

UNDATED -- Minnesota’s state veterans cemeteries will remain open during the Stay at Home order, but with a few changes in response to COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs says that starting Monday all veterans cemetery grounds will be open to visitors, but some services and access will be restricted until further notice.

Cemetery administration offices and restrooms will be limited to staff members only.

The MDVA says the locations will still be open for direct transfer and direct internment, but no committal service or honors will be held onsite. Families will be given the option to schedule future onsite memorials instead.

Visitors are also being asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

