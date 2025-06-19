St. Cloud V.A. is cooperating with local businesses to find job opportunities for veterans in the St. Cloud area. Tiffany Stang and Jeffrey Swann are both Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists at the St. Cloud V.A. Stang says they are there to help veterans find employment and volunteer opportunities. She explains they know our mental health can be adversely affected when we don't have work so finding jobs for veterans is very important.

Partnering with Employers

Swann says they partner with employers in the St. Cloud area to help find jobs veterans would like to pursue. He says if the job the veteran wants isn't available they sometimes find them a job they can get before the preferred job becomes available.

Job Placement Examples

Stang cites examples of finding jobs for veterans at Imprint Apparel, the St. Cloud Area YMCA, trucking companies, and jobs at the St. Cloud V.A. She says they've found work for veterans at a wide variety of employers.

Unique Skillsets

Swann indicates many employers have indicated to them that they would like to hire veterans and support veterans in the workforce. He says many veterans learned unique skills while in service that can help them with civilian jobs.

Veterans and employers interested in hiring veterans can contact Tiffany Stang at 320-443-3289 or Jeffrey Swann at 320-266-1895.

Veterans Summer Games

The annual summer games at the St. Cloud V.A. are scheduled for August 2. Interested veterans can register by contacting Katie Miller at 320-252-1670, extension 6180. Events include a 1 mile walk/run, power wheelchair obstacle course, rowing, skiing machine competition, horseshoes, billiards, and pickleball.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tiffany, Jeffrey and Barry, click below.