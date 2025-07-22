UNDATED (WJON News) -- A new non-profit is looking to help both veterans and dogs get a fresh start. Heroes K9 Odyssey Academy's goal is to help veterans and first responders find a new purpose by giving them the skills to train service dogs. The non-profit will partner them with a rescue dog who needs a second chance as well.

Founder Amie Schwinghammer says she is trying to make a ripple and see it grow:

"Our goal would be then to have that handler graduate the program, graduate with the dog, and then the handler gets to be a part of transitioning the dog to where they're to go, right, so it's not like thanks for your time, goodbye, so we hope to facilitate having a relationship and having them watch their dog that they gave the basics to, watch that dog evolve into a service dog for somebody else."

Schwinghammer says Heroes K9 Odyssey Academy is unique in its efforts to create a triangle of help with veterans, first responders, and rescue dogs. She says the academy will be the first of its kind in the state:

"We need to have grace and give people an opportunity to shine, and so that's what we're hoping to do is just throw some pebbles in there and get these dogs out of the system, give our veterans and our first responders some skills and our goal is to, for me, I would love for people to take on being in the dog training world whether it be working at a rescue center, or working at a vet clinic, whatever it may be."

Schwinghammer says as the end of the day, they want to give veterans and first responders the knowledge to succeed and give the rescue dogs a new leash on life.

When will they open, and how can I help?

She says they are targeting a spring 2026 opening, but still have a lot of fundraising to do. Heroes K9 Odyssey Academy will have a Kickoff Fundraiser on November 1st from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Waite Park Pavillion, and a Gala on March 21st at the Park Event Center to help them raise those needed funds.

