More Veterans Eligible for VA Health Care Starting in March

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some central Minnesota veterans are now eligible for VA benefits earlier than expected.

Starting Tuesday, veterans who were exposed to toxins or other hazards during their service can enroll directly in VA health care without having to apply for VA disability compensation benefits first.

This includes anyone who served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, or any other combat zone after 9/11, and anyone who did not deploy but was exposed to hazardous materials while in training or on active duty.

Some toxins that apply include burn pits, pesticides, asbestos, x-rays, and nerve agents. The changes are due to an expansion of the PACT Act, which went into effect in 2022.

