Get Rid of Your Old Medications in St. Cloud This Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesotans will have a chance to get rid of their old prescriptions this weekend.

The St. Cloud VA is hosting "Take Back Day" on Saturday. From 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. expired or unused medications, including controlled substances, will be accepted at a dropbox inside the main entrance.

Get our free mobile app

Enrolled veterans also have year-round access to a dropbox in the pharmacy area during the VA's regular hours.

If you are not a member of the VA and unable to make it to Take Back Day, you can find other authorized drop-off locations here.

LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state From colonial homesteads to mansions by the ocean, iconic buildings define every state in the country. Stacker compiled this list of notable examples from historic and government reports and news articles.