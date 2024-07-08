St. Cloud VA Hosting Mental Health Summit

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Veterans and their families will have a chance to learn more about mental health issues affecting service members at a summit in St. Cloud next month.

The St. Cloud VA is bringing together federal and state agencies, local mental health groups, health care facilities, and other stakeholders.

The summit will help veterans and their families learn about issues affecting their mental health and how to access services.

The St. Cloud VA Mental Health Summit is August 15th at the St. Cloud Holiday Inn.

Registration is required by August 1st. To register, click here or call (320) 252-1670, extension 6236.

