St. Cloud VA Offering Walk-In and Drive-Thru Flu Shots

UNDATED -- Central Minnesota veterans will have multiple options when it comes to getting a flu shot this fall.

This year the St. Cloud VA Health Care System is offering free walk-in and drive-thru flu clinics starting this week. Walk-in locations include VFW Post 936 in Alexandria starting on Friday, Montevideo VA Clinic starting on September 27th, and the St. Cloud VA starting on October 5th.

Drive-thru locations include the Brainerd VA parking lot starting on Wednesday, and the St. Cloud MAC starting on September 28th. No appointment is required, but you are asked to pre-screen by filling out the form on the va website.

Flu vaccinations can also be received at regular scheduled appointments or through the VA Community Care Network. Flu shot only appointments are not being offered. Covid-19 vaccinations are not available at the upcoming flu clinics.

Walk-in Clinics:

VFW Post 936 in Alexandria

Friday, September 24th - 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Friday, October 15th - 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Montevideo VA Clinic

Monday, September 27th - 10:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Monday, October 4th - 10:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

St. Cloud VA

Tuesday, October 5th - 9:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 7th - 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 9th - 9:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 12th - 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 14th - 9:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m.

Drive-Thru Clinics:

Brainerd VA

Wednesday, September 22nd

Thursday, September 23rd

*The clinics run from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m for veterans with last names A-K, and 12:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. for last names L-Z.

St. Cloud MAC

Tuesday, September 28th

Wednesday, September 29th

Thursday, September 30th

*The clinics run from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m for veterans with last names A-K, and 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. for last names L-Z.

