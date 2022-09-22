St. Cloud V.A. Ready to Give Flu Shots to Veterans

The St. Cloud V.A. is giving veterans options as to how they can get their flu shots this fall. Barry Venable, Public Affairs Officer from the St. Cloud V.A., joined me on WJON. He says the options for flu shots include those who have upcoming appointments at the V.A. they can just ask their doctor about getting one. Another option for those who do not have an upcoming appointment can participate in the walk thru and drive thru clinics. The dates for those clinics are:

Drive thru flu shot clinics will be held at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex in the parking lot October 12 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday October 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venable says veterans can drive thru at the MAC to get their flu shot and be on there way quickly. Veterans are asked to wear a short sleeve shirt and have your veteran health ID card handy to present to the screener.

On Saturday October 15th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the St. Cloud V.A. is offering a walk-thru flu shot clinic in building 96, which is the Recreation Building on the V.A. campus.

Venable says eligible veterans can receive flu shots at V.A. community care network retail pharmacies and Urgent Care locations going on now thru April as well. Veterans are advised to use the VA locator tool online to find the nearest option for their flu shot. Venable suggests calling ahead to make sure the flu shot is available at that location.

The St. Cloud V.A. continues to work with veterans to provide suicide prevention education for veterans. Laura Stumvoll, Suicide Prevention Education & Partnership Coordinator, joined me on WJON along with Barry to talk about options for veterans to reach out for help if they have symptoms or concerns about suicide.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Barry Venable and Laura Stumvoll is available below.