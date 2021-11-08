St. Cloud VA Hosting Virtual Town Hall This Week

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota veterans will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on their healthcare this week.

The St. Cloud VA Health Care System and Max J. Beilke VA Clinic in Alexandria are teaming up for a virtual town hall Tuesday. The goal of the event is to help improve health care services and programs offered to area veterans.

A variety of topics will be covered including the planned relocation of the Alexandria clinic in the summer of 2022. The event begins at 2:00 p.m.

For both audio and video, you can connect using Microsoft Teams by using this link: https://rb.gy/rtjn8e. You can also call in for audio only at 1-872-701-0185, and enter the code 707477519#.

Mansion on the Market in St. Cloud Looks Like a Hallmark Movie Set