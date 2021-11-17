Veterans Can Schedule COVID-19 Boosters

The St. Cloud V.A. is offering COVID-19 booster shots for veterans by appointment only right now. Barry Venable is the Public Affairs Officer from the St. Cloud V.A. He says veterans 18 and over who received their last Moderna COVID-19 vaccination 6 months ago or later are eligible for a booster. Venable says they are administering the Moderna vaccine. He says if you received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine you are eligible for a booster 2 months after that vaccination.

Venable says if you are a veteran and want to schedule an appointment for a booster shot please call 320-252-1670, then select option 8. He says that's the dedicated line to schedule booster shots.

Venable says if you do have an appointment at the medical center and would like a COVID-19 vaccine you will be offered one. He says they are still offering flu shots by appointment as well. They have concluded their flu vaccination clients.

To learn more about the St. Cloud V.A. go here. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Barry Venable it is available below.