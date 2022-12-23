Doctors Say COVID is not gone

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - With hospitals nationwide reporting wards full of flu and COVID cases, just over a third of American seniors are estimated to have gotten their COVID booster shot.

Doctor George Morris is the Physician Vice-President for Performance Excellence at CentraCare.

He says staying up to date on boosters is the best way to stay out of the emergency room.

How to protect yourself this winter:

Doctor Morris says the COVID bivalent booster and the flu shot are currently available at all primary care clinics in the CentraCare system, and available at many pharmacies in the region.

He says this year’s bivalent COVID booster shot is more than 80% effective in preventing the worst cases of COVID this winter.

Besides COVID, the flu virus has invaded the area a little earlier than normal. This might mean a second wave of infections may be possible in the later months of winter.

