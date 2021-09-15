St. Cloud VA Offering Drive Thru and Walk-in Flu Shots

The St. Cloud VA is offering both drive thru and walk up flu vaccinations for veterans this fall. The drive thru flu shots will be held in the MAC parking lot September 28-30 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Brainerd will be hosting drive thru flu shots September 22-23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People with the last names from A-to-K are asked to come in the morning both in St. Cloud and Brainerd and L-Z are asked to come in the afternoon starting at 12:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

The walk-in flu shot option at the St. Cloud V.A. will take place in Building 96 at the following dates and times; October 5 (9am-1pm), October 7 (9am-4pm), October 9 (9am-1pm), October 12 (9am-4pm) and October 14 (9am-1pm). Signs will be posted on the St. Cloud VA campus. Alexandria is hosting walk-ins at the VFW Post 936 September 24th from 9am-3pm and October 15th from 9am-1pm. Montevideo is offering walk-in flu shots September 27th from 10am-3pm and October 4th from 10am-3pm.

St. Cloud VA Health Promotion and Disease Coordinator Judy Welter and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable joined me on WJON today. Welter says COVID-19 vaccinations can be administered the same time Flu shots are administered but a time must be scheduled to have that done. She says there are no side effects from getting a flu shot.

Learn more about flu shot opportunities on the St. Cloud VA website here. If you'd like to listen to my complete conversation with Judy Welter and Barry Venable it is available below.