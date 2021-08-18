At this time a booster or 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine hasn't been approved for everyone but has been approved for those who have a compromised immune system. St. Cloud VA Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable says if veterans qualify for this they should contact the St. Cloud V.A. primary physician and they will work to get them that 3rd dose as soon as possible.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud VA vaccinated veterans starting in February and have made themselves available for vaccinations for veterans since then.