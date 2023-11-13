St. Cloud Company Raises Money for Military Family Scholarships

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local company has made a large donation to help support families of veterans and first responders.

This month, Coborn's Incorporated donated over $109,000 to the Folds of Honor Foundation. The organization provides educational scholarships to children and spouses of military members and first responders who have been killed or disabled while serving their country or community.

Throughout the month of September, shoppers who visited Coborn's and Cash Wise locations were given the option to round up their online or in-store totals to the nearest dollar or make a donation of one, five, or ten dollars at check out.

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has provided nearly $240 million in over 51,000 scholarships nationwide.

