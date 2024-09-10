This year marks the 23rd Anniversary of that terrible day -- September 11, 2001 -- when America was attacked.

Nearly 3,000 people died that day. Many more would die from illnesses from the rescue effort.

In an effort to never forget 9/11, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey distributed more than 2,600 "artifacts" of that day -- pieces of steel and other items. Communities and organizations could take possession of an artifact as long as they agreed to "preserve the memory, herorism and sacrifice of the 9/11 terrorist attacks."

Communities in all 50 states and 10 countries received the artifacts.

The majority of the steel pieces and other items were distributed to museums, town governments, schools, non-profit organizations, and community groups including police, fire, law enforcement and emergency response departments. The recipients were required to commit that the artifacts they received would be used in a public display.

Near Rockville's Fire Station stands a steel beam, battered but standing tall as part of a Veteran's Monument. Artifact I-0092A is a rusty orange, a focal point in the memorial.

The 988-pound artifact was gifted to a committee in Rockville committed to creating a monument honoring not only military veterans but law enforcement, fire and rescue crews.

The Rockville monument was dedicated on September 11th, 2016, on the 15-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Organizers proudly point out the monument was funded entirely by donations. If you'd like to contribute and honor someone at the memorial, you can apply here.

You'll notice there are jagged edges on the beam. According to RoadsideAmerica.com:

The jagged edges of the beam did not come from the terrorist attack, but from metal crosses cut out of it and given to families of the victims. This was one of the last pieces of the World Trade Center given to a town as a memorial.

If you're looking for a quiet place to reflect on that day 23 years ago, visit the Veteran's Monument and 9/11 Artifact.

And yes, you will be compelled to touch the metal -- and remember.

