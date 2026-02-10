ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- The City of Rockville is looking to invest in some road infrastructure. At Wednesday's city council meeting, there will be a public bonding hearing and a vote to adopt the street reconstruction plan.

In June of 2021, Rockville held the required hearing and adopted the plan to use $4,910,000 of the Street Reconstruction Bonds, but only issued about $3 million. At Wednesday's hearing, the city will propose to issue up to $6 million in new bonds as part of the plan.

The funds would be used to improve Lake Road, Lena Lane, 263rd Street, and Prairie Drive/Prairie Court. The work is mostly road reconstruction, but the city is proposing to add new curb and gutter, and stormwater improvements along Lake Road as well. None of the improvements involves widening any of the streets, and the proposed bond issuance is within the City's net debt limit.

