UNDATED (WJON News) -- The number of Minnesotans without health insurance is on the rise.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the latest data from the Minnesota Health Access Survey shows the uninsured rate increased from a historic low of 3.8% in 2023 to 5.8% in 2025.

That equates to about 116,000 people.

This is the highest uninsured rate for the state since 2017.

The uninsured rate among children increased from 2.7% in 2023 to 4.6% in 2025. Minnesotans living in metropolitan areas saw a surge in uninsurance from 3.4% to 5.7%, and residents in rural areas went from 4.3% to 6.7%.

According to survey data, the increased rate of uninsured Minnesotans appears to be driven by a decrease in public coverage, which dropped from 44.1% to 39.6%.

Hispanic Minnesotans continue to be the most likely to be without insurance coverage. More than 20% of the state's Hispanic population doesn't have health insurance. That's significantly higher than the 11.4% rate two years ago.