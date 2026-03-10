Wake up, Maggie! I think I got somethin' to say to you!"

"You're adorable and such a good girl," is what we should say to this beautiful dog who's up for adoption at St. Cloud's Tri-County Humane Society.

Maggie Mae is a 3-year-old, 75-pound mixed breed. She has soft brown patches over her big brown eyes.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Maggie Mae is ready to join your home.

TCHS staff say Maggie's housetrained, friendly, but a little excitable. She is kennel trained, but sometimes she barks when she's left alone.

She loves bones, chew toys, and digging holes.

Maggie Mae's a little picky about other dogs and who she wants to hang out with. So TCHS staff recommend you introduce any resident dogs with her in a meet-and-greet.

Does she get along with cats and kids? Not sure -- so you'll want to introduce everyone slowly. TCHS staff have some great tips on how to do this.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

You should visit Maggie Mae and see if you're a match!

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and see him in Kennel Room 1, B.

Are you in love with Maggie Mae?

You can always put a 24-hour adoption hold on her to give you time to meet her and decide if she is a good fit in your home.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: