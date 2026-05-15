ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some new monuments could be coming to the Granite City. During Monday night's meeting, the City Council will be asked to approve the installation of new granite monuments in the roundabouts on 33rd Street South.

According to city documents, the 2003 and 2015 Comprehensive Plans call for the city to create a unique sense of arrival on key community gateways such as the 33rd Street South corridor.

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The proposal calls for monuments at 33rd Street South and County Road 74 and 33rd Street South and Cooper Avenue. A community poll was conducted regarding initial design concepts in early April, which suggested that a multiple-choice "natural" design was the preferred configuration. City staff have worked with ColdSpring to find specific stone remnants from Quarry 3, adjacent to the corridor, for use in the roundabouts. The cost for the project is about $150,000.

The two 33rd Street South roundabouts set a consistent design for potential continuation within multiple roundabouts along the entire corridor.

The natural granite design aesthetic is consistent with other community spaces, such as Lake George/Eastman Park and private spaces on the 33rd Street South corridor.

The discussion is under "new business" on the city council agenda. The council has the option to either approve the resolution or postpone it for further discussion.